UW System announces students, faculty will return to campus in fall

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin System announced Sunday that students, faculty and staff will be able to return to campus for the fall 2020 semester.

According to a news release, the announcement came from UW System President Ray Cross and Regent President Andrew S. Peterson.

Cross said campuses are “preparing an environment that reduces risk” for a safe return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Petersen said he is confident the system will have a “thoughtful approach to providing educational services this fall.”

The release also included a series of recommendations from the Plan Ahead Team. Those recommendations include maximizing face-to-face instruction by only having some courses meet in-person, while others with 50 or more moving fully online. Campuses are also recommended to develop attendance policies that encourage sick students to stay home, while also optimizing classroom usage through evening and weekend classes. Residence hall modifications, quarantine capabilities, guidance for safe behavior in residence halls and a plan for phased return for research activity were also listed in the release.

“I especially thank our faculty and students, who made the transition to alternative instruction so meaningful,” Cros said. “We appreciate their flexibility and understanding as we approach the fall semester.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments