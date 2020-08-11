UW System administration announces layoffs, other cuts

Associated Press by Associated Press

Courtesy UW System

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System administration will lay off an untold number of employees over the next two years as part of $10 million in cuts announced by interim President Tommy Thompson.

The layoffs Thompson announced Tuesday affect employees of UW System Administration only. The system’s 13 universities are making their own reductions that were necessary due to a loss in revenue and state-ordered cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs of system employees will total about $6 million over two years, which represents a 10% cut to state-supported salaries.

There are about 600 employees at UW System.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments