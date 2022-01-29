UW study: Antiviral COVID-19 pill works well against Omicron variant

MADISON, Wis. — A new study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison shows current anti-COVID-19 pills work well against the Omicron variant, but antibody drugs are less effective.

Researchers at the UW School of Veterinary Medicine found the Omicron variant has so many different mutations in spike proteins that antibody treatments can’t keep up.

Antiviral drugs, they found, can make the virus over-mutate, making it unable to replicate.

“These antiviral drugs should work against future variants as long as we don’t overuse them because there of course is potential for the ability to accumulate resistance to a couple of these drugs,” Eric Hoffman, an associate professor at UW-Madison, said.

Hoffman added recent studies have not shown resistance to the drub but that it could eventually happen.

