UW student spends 600 hours crafting Rodgers documentay
SUAMICO, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Madison student says he spent 600 hours during the coronavirus quarantine creating a documentary on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that UW-Madison student video editor Ethan Bacon returned to his family home in Suamico in March after the university closed and decided to fill his idle hours by making a documentary on Rodgers.
The result is a seven-part series entitled “Twelve.” The first part is set to debut Saturday on Bacon’s You Tube channel. Most segments are 15 minutes long.
