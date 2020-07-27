UW School of Medicine and Public Health works to dispel COVID-19 myths

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is urging the public and patients to be careful when sharing information about the coronavirus.

According to a release, officials want the public to think critically about COVID-19 risks, effects and safety measures. There are many myths on social media and new research is consistently emerging.

Ajay Sethi, faculty director of the master of public health program and associate professor of population health sciences says the public and patients need to be thoughtful and careful when absorbing information about the coronavirus.

On the web, Sethi suggests using health resources run by experts like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and UW Health. On TV, Sethi says to watch for who is speaking whether its a physician, nurse, public health expert or other health care providers. They also suggest to see if they’re quoting someone else and checking if others are providing similar information.

On social media, Sethi says to think critically about everything. They said to look for medical journals, new sources and health care organizations review information for accuracy.

The release said the knowledge of COVID-19 is evolving and they are learning about it every day.

“Scientific and medical information is being generated and disseminated hourly and daily,” Sethi said. “Keeping up can be overwhelming, and it’s important for all of us to take our time to process information after we see it, particularly if it contradicts what we have heard before and already believe.”

