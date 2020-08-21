UW School of Medicine and Public Health to honor new class with virtual white coat ceremony
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time ever, the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health will welcome all incoming medical students with a virtual white coat ceremony.
The incoming class is the first to begin their medical school careers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s ceremony will be streamed on the school’s Facebook page Friday afternoon.
This year’s class includes 176 students, 132 of whom are from Wisconsin. Ninety-seven of those Wisconsinites went to school at a UW System school. Fourteen students earned their bachelor’s degrees from Minnesota campuses, and five earned theirs from California schools. In total, students in the new class represent 30 states.
According to a news release, a third of the class identifies with a racial or ethnic background that is underrepresented in medicine and healthcare.
The virtual ceremony will be streamed from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. here.
