UW School of Education to extend Wisconsin Teacher Pledge program

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – The UW School of Education is extending its Wisconsin Teacher Pledge program, university officials announced Tuesday.

The program pays for in-state tuition, fees, testing, and licensing costs for students looking to get a degree in education. In return, students agree to teach for four years at a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade school in Wisconsin. Students who go on to teach in a high-need school or subject will only need to teach for three years.

The Pledge program was started to address a shortage of teachers in Wisconsin, which has only worsened during the pandemic. The program was only scheduled to run for five years, but will now be extended through the 2025-26 academic year.

“Our Teacher Pledge program holds great potential for the state of Wisconsin,” School of Education Dean Diana Hess said in a statement. “We have to explore solutions quickly.”

Officials expect the program to support over 1,000 students, providing job support and incentivizing teachers to stay in the profession.

