UW-River Falls chancellor picked to lead Missouri school

Associated Press by Associated Press

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-River Falls Chancellor Dean Van Galen is leaving to become president of Missouri Southern State University.

The university announced Monday that Van Galen will take over as president on July 1. He has served as chancellor at UW-River Falls for 11 years.

He will replace MSSU President Alan Marble, who announced last year he plans to retire on June 30.

