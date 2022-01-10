UW researchers working with mice to pioneer Alzheimer’s treatment

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – UW researchers are working with mice to find a new potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Officials said a study, published Monday, showed that high activity of the gene Nrf2 slowed cognitive and physical decline in mice.

The gene also reduced the accumulation of sticky proteins in the mice’s brains. The proteins, called tau and beta-amyloid, are a marker of Alzheimer’s in humans.

“The extent of the reduction in beta-amyloid and tau and the nearly complete reversal of the genetic changes is very significant,” UW School of Pharmacy professor Jeffrey Johnson said. “I was stunned. I never thought we’d get that outcome.”

Johnson is leading the project, with help from researchers at the University of Edinburgh.

Researchers will now work to find ways of safely increasing Nrf2 activity in humans as a treatment for Alzheimer’s.

Nrf2 is also a therapeutic target for treating Parkinson’s disease and ALS.

