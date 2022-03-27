UW researchers organizes bake sale benefit for Ukraine
MADISON, Wis. — People in the Madison area are working this weekend to help out those in Ukraine.
A UW-Madison researcher hosted a bake sale Saturday at the Goodman Community Center.
Money raised will go to nonprofits operating in Ukraine.
Organizers said they had a great response from the community, raising more than $1,000.
You can still contribute on the bake sale’s website.
