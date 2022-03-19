UW researchers developing VR game to help kids with mental health, partnering with teens in detention

by Tahleel Mohieldin

Madison, Wis. – A new virtual reality game could help teens who experience trauma-related chronic stress and anxiety manage their emotions and stay out of trouble.

UW Researchers are developing the game called Deep which is set underwater virtually and players navigate the reality by breathing. Deep regular breaths move them forward and erratic breathing slows players–both monitored by a respiratory belt players use instead of controls.

“Overtime what happens with kids and adults is that our ability to self-regulate those processes gets kind of weakened when we’re exposed to chronic stress,” said UW Scientist at the Brave Research Center in Dr. Justin Russell.

He said school administrators are reporting more fights in schools, academic problems, more truancy and more kids out of school.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources mental health challenges are one of the leading causes for poor life outcomes for young people in America, with 1 in 5 kids ages 3 to 17 in the U.S. having a mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral disorder.

The game however is in its early stages, developers still working on data collection and customization, but ultimately it’s meant to help teens who have difficulty managing their emotions cope.

It promotes deep breath even in stressful situations by challenging kids with minor stressors virtually with things like deep chasms and dark spaces.

“Our goal is to make things kind of uncomfortable but not scary,” said Russell. “Just enough to kind of get your heart rate up and get you sweating so that you can then learn how to use those practiced skills to bring everything back down.”

For feedback researchers are partnering with kids in the Dane County Juvenile Court Program through a pilot program to test out the game.

“A great population for us to start with is these kids in juvenile detention who are just so much more likely to have psychopathology problems, trauma history, maltreatment,” said Russell. “We want to learn from them and hopefully be able to help them as well.”

Juvenile Court Administrator John Bauman said he was on board right away because kids in detention often have had a number of traumatic experiences like racism, family members being injured or incarcerated, and unmet needs related to housing and food insecurity.

He said those experiences often mean kids are reacting to their environment and that many of those in detention are there because they acted on emotional impulses.

“That causes fights, that causes behavior that if their thought process was slowed down and they’re able to control those emotions very well might not have happened,” Bauman said.

He’s hoping Deep will help them develop better coping tools to manage their emotions and prevent them from doing something they shouldn’t that could get them into trouble or hurt.

With their parents permission, kids in Dane County detention will be able to participate in the pilot program in the next couple weeks.

Russell said the goal is to eventually make the game available to teens in school at MMSD in the hopes of early intervention.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.