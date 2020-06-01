UW regents consider student fees, room-and-board increases

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System students would have to play more in fees and for room-and-board this year under a plan regents are considering.

The regents are scheduled to vote Thursday on a 2020-21 operating budget that calls for increasing student fees an average of $30 across the system’s four-year schools. Room-and-board costs would go up an average of nearly $130 across the institutions.

UW-Oshkosh would see the biggest jump in fees at $60. UW-River Falls would see the biggest increase in room-and-board costs at $96. Tuition for in-state undergraduates would remain frozen as per language in the current state budget.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments