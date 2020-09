UW professor talks about what happens next following the death of Justice Ginsburg

Site staff by Site staff

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is setting off a showdown on Capitol Hill. University of Wisconsin-Madison Journalism Professor Mike Wagner discusses what the future will look like.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.