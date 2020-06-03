UW president requests special session to address funding

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin President Ray Cross is asking Gov. Tony Evers and legislative leaders to call a special session of the Legislature to help UW deal with “unprecedented financial and planning challenges” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cross wants laws changed so UW can borrow money through a line of credit and possibly start classes earlier than Sept. 1.

He is also asking for a reduction in reporting requirements to free up resources.

Cross made the request for a special session in a letter sent to Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

