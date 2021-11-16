UW Police looking for man who allegedly stole wallet from golf bag

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – UW Police are searching for a man they say stole a wallet from a golf bag at University Ridge Golf Course.

Police say the man used a credit card from the stolen wallet at a nearby business.

The suspect is a 50-60-year-old man with short dark hair and stubble facial hair.

He was seen driving a white Volkswagen Jetta that has damage to the front fender and driver-side front door.

The hubcaps on both rear tires are missing.

Anyone with information about the man should contact UWPD at 608-264-2677.

