UW-Platteville to hold in-person classes for 2020 fall semester

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced Wednesday that the university’s 2020 fall semester will be held in-person despite the coronavirus pandemic.

UW-Platteville Chancellor Dennis J. Shields said the school is taking precautions to ensure residence halls, dining areas, calssrooms and other areas are properly cleaned and safe for students and faculty.

“First and foremost, thank you for all your efforts during this unprecedented time in higher education,” Shields said. “The last semester has seen extraordinary undertakings by our faculty, staff and students to ensure the best possible educational experiences.”

More details on the university’s plan to combat the spread of the virus are expected at a later date.

