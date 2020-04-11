UW-Platteville suspends summer sessions due to COVID-19 pandemic

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced Friday that all face-to-face classes are suspended for the summer term.

According to their website, classes will move to alternative delivery in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alternative delivery methods will be used for all three UW-Platteville campuses.

The summer session is scheduled to begin June 22.

