UW-Platteville shares furlough plan for upcoming school year

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — UW-Platteville announced its furlough plan for the upcoming school year on Friday.

According to a message from the chancellor, the plan will consist of three phases, including a consecutive furlough; temporary work reduction furlough; and intermittent furloughs.

The release said the first two phases were implemented last month.

The intermittent furlough program will begin July 1 and run through June 30, 2021.

Officials said all faculty and staff are included in the unpaid intermittent furlough program with the exception of student employees, ad hoc employees, and employees funded at least 50% through grants.

“I recognize that this is a stressful and challenging time for all of you, and it is a lot to ask our campus community to participate in a furlough program,” said Chancellor Dennis J. Shields in a statement. “I am confident that these efforts, along with increased budget planning and reduction activities to create a sustainable budget model will ensure that we are able to provide an affordable and accessible education for generations to come.

