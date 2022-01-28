UW-Platteville launches program to cut down on substitute teacher shortage

by Logan Rude

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Leaders with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville School of Education announced this week inventive plans to help remedy an ongoing substitute teacher shortage.

In Wisconsin, substitute teachers are required to have an associate degree or higher. As part of a new program, the university will give current UW-Platteville students the chance to get their associate degree while in the process of earning their bachelor’s degree, opening up more opportunities for current students to work in classrooms while earning their undergraduate degrees.

As part of the program, students will need to take a substitute training program during the spring semester. The university plans to cover the cost for the training.

Eligible students will then receive their associate degree in May so they can enter the classroom in the fall.

“We know our K-12 partners have been struggling to find substitute teachers for some time now,” said Dr. Jen Collins, director of UW-Platteville’s School of Education. “We can not only help them find someone to cover a classroom in a teacher’s absence, we can actually send them a future teacher, someone with an aligned skillset and a passion for this work. Our students get the benefit of applying what they are learning in their coursework. It’s a win-win. We owe our local K-12 partners a great deal; they are the application piece to our campus classroom theory.”

University leaders said the program is open to qualifying education majors this spring with plans to open it to all majors in the fall.

More information about UW-Platteville’s School of Education is available online.

