UW-Platteville chancellor speaks out against large student gatherings on campus

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s chancellor is speaking out against large gatherings of students on campus.

In a video released Friday night, Chancellor Dennis Shields said students have a responsibility to keep the campus community safe.

“The hosting or promoting of large gatherings or parties is a health threat to UW-Platteville and the greater Platteville community,” Shields said. “Students who are believed to be hosting or promoting large gatherings either on or off campus… face disciplinary actions… including suspension from the university.”

Shields says he realizes students want to be on campus for the fall but that the success of the semester might depend on how students act over the weekend.

“Let’s be safe, let’s be strong, let’s be Pioneers,” Shield said.

