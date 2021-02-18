UW plans to allow fans at Camp Randall for 2021 football season

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time since the 2019 season, fans will be allowed into Camp Randall for Badgers games this coming fall.

In an email sent to season ticket holders Thursday morning, UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said the details are still in the works, but the team plans to allow fans in some capacity.



“You’re part of our Badger team. Every one of you,” Alvarez said. “I can’t wait to see you back in the stadium, supporting our Badgers.”

The Badgers will start the 2021 season with a home game against Penn State.

