UW officials issue statement after reports of antisemitism on campus

by Kyle Jones

A banner with the UW-Madison crest on Bascom Hill flaps in the wind on January 8, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison leaders issued a statement Tuesday after multiple reports of antisemitic incidents on or near campus.

Specifically, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston cited three incidents.

A swastika was reportedly etched into a residence hall bathroom stall, antisemitic slurs were reportedly yelled at a student on Langdon Street, and an individual reported being harassed for “looking Jewish.”

RELATED: Madison’s Jewish community responds to rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes, calls them ‘nothing new’

“Antisemitism is wrong and it will not be tolerated at UW–Madison,” Reesor and Charleston said. “We are committed to creating a campus where everyone feels valued and knows they belong.”

You can read the full statement below:

UW-Madison values a diverse community where people of all religions, races, ethnicities, identities, and cultures feel safe, welcome and supported. The university’s diversity is its strength. A report from the Anti-Defamation League finds antisemitism has been on the rise, including on college campuses. We are dismayed to share that several concerning incidents have also been reported recently by members of our campus community: A swastika etched into a residence hall community bathroom stall.

Antisemitic slurs yelled at a student on Langdon Street.

An individual who said they had been harassed for “looking Jewish.” Antisemitism is wrong and it will not be tolerated at UW–Madison. We are working to support all community members and increasing our educational efforts to prevent bias incidents from happening in the future. We are committed to creating a campus where everyone feels valued and knows they belong. UW has a process for responding to hate and bias incidents that affect students and urges those who witness or experience incidents to issue a report as soon as possible at go.wisc.edu/reporthateandbias. Our first priority is to respond to those who are most directly affected. The Dean of Students Office follows up on all reports involving students. The university may also engage in outreach efforts more broadly on a case by case basis. We encourage anyone affected to seek support and community in ways that feel right to you: Dean of Students Office, 608-263-5700

UHS Mental Health Services, 608-265-5600 (option 9)

Employee Assistance Office, 608-263-2987

Call 911 in an emergency or UW Police Department at (608) 264-COPS

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.