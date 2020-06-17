UW-Milwaukee to open on time, offer hybrid class model

MADISON, Wis. — Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee say they will open as scheduled this fall with a mix of in-person and online courses.

The university announced Wednesday that classes will begin as scheduled on Sept. 2.

The semester will not end early and will follow its regular schedule.

Dorms will be open and student services will be provided. Face masks will be required and plexiglass barriers will be installed in high-traffic areas.

Many class will be a mix of in-person and online instruction. Classes with more than 100 students will meet exclusively online.

