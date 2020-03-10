UW-Milwaukee extends spring break after employee tested for possible coronavirus

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be extending its spring break by one week after an employee was tested for a possible case of coronavirus.

A news release from Chancellor Mark A. Mone said the break will be extended to March 15 to 29. UW-Milwaukee will also prepare to move the majority of its classes online.

The release said the employee was tested Monday. School officials said the person became ill after having contact with a person who was at a country with a Level 3 warning. The person is an employee at the UWM Foundation office, which is connected to the Cambridge Commons student housing facility.

The release said should “make arrangements to be away from all three campuses” during the extended break. Students who live in university housing will receive more details by Friday.

UW-Milwaukee will also be posting updates on coronavirus on the school’s website.