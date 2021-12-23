UW men’s game against George Mason canceled due to Badgers’ COVID issues

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — After Morgan State was forced to back out of Thursday’s game earlier this week due to COVID issues, Wisconsin went on the offensive and worked to find a new opponent.

The Badgers found George Mason, out of the Colonial Athletic Association, and the game seemed like it would be back on.

But according to the team Thursday afternoon, the game is once again being canceled after the Badgers were dealt some COVID issues inside the program.

UPDATE: Tonight’s game against George Mason, scheduled for a 6pm/ct tip at the Kohl Center, has been called off and will not be played 📰 https://t.co/4O4et6TAgF pic.twitter.com/DuOEAm2ufJ — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 23, 2021

A Wisconsin spokesperson said the game was called off after positive COVID-19 tests were found inside the Badgers’ program. All ticket holders for Thursday’s game will be notified via email with next steps.

George Mason head coach Kim English didn’t seem too happy with the decision Thursday afternoon, tweeting “Dear Covid, I hate you.”

Dear Covid, I hate you. – Kim — Kim English (@Englishscope24) December 23, 2021

Wisconsin’s women’s basketball game Wednesday night was canceled due to COVID issues, as well.

The Badgers’ next game is Wednesday, Dec. 29 against Illinois State at the Kohl Center.

