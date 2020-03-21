UW medical students host virtual ‘Match Day’

Tahleel Mohieldin by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin medical students made sure to keep ‘Match Day’ traditions alive by sharing their residency results virtually with their peers Friday to maintain COVID-19 social distancing.

Students received an email Wednesday morning that the Match Day ceremony, one of the biggest events in their medical school career, would be canceled to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“Sending out the message to the students that the Match Day was canceled was really hard because it is really probably one of the most important events in their journey to getting their medical degree,” said Associate Dean of Students at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health Dr. Gwen McIntosh.

Students said they were heartbroken when they first learned the news but it wasn’t long before they decided to take action.

“We were just like we need to fix this, we need to get our ceremony back,” said UWSMPH Medical Student Association Class Co-President Jenn Mirrielees.

Members of the class of 2020 then decided to hold a virtual ceremony Thursday with their roaring twenties theme intact.

75 students met online via WebEx to commemorate the time they spent together in medical school and to share in the joy of being placed into residency programs across the country.

Mcintosh said that what these students were able to accomplish speaks to this class’ remarkable resilience.

“I think they did a great job of very quickly moving on from the tears of knowing that the day was gonna be canceled to really actively figuring out what could be the new plan So that they could share it all together as much as possible,” she added.

For the students Match Day is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication so it was important for them to end the journey they way they started it, together.

“I am so thankful that everyone came together to make it the best that we could,” said UW medical student Mel Ricker.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments