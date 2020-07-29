UW-Madison will not require standardized test scores for Fall 2020 applicants

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison announced Wednesday afternoon that it will not require standardized test scores for Fall 2020 applicants.

According to a news release, the coronavirus pandemic has made standardized testing not universally available or easily accessible.

“COVID-19 has made it extremely challenging for many students to take the ACT or SAT,” says Derek Kindle, vice provost for enrollment management, in a statement. “This is a necessary decision to ensure that our admissions process remains equitable, and to reduce some of the anxiety we know prospective applicants are feeling during this difficult time by moving to a test-optional approach this fall.”

UW-Madison will be using a “waiver of System admissions policy” not requiring freshmen applying this fall to submit ACT or SAT scores.

The university will go before the board in August to seek a longer-term waiver of the test requirement, the release said.

Applicants can still choose to submit a score from a college-entrance exam, but will not be disadvantaged in the admission evaluation process if they do not have scores to be considered.

Officials said researchers will gather and analyze data related to the change for the future, as well.

“We are confident we can maintain our high admissions standards while implementing this approach,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank. “Nothing changes in our overall goal – to enroll a diverse freshman class of talented, intellectually curious, community-minded students who are excited about learning and ready to do great things in the world.”

Anyone interested in finding out more is asked to visit the Office of Admissions and Recruitment website.

