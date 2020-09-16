UW-Madison tuition refund deadline extended for students affected by COVID-19

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is adjusting tuition refund deadlines to help students and families cope with challenges related to COVID-19.

University officials announced the change on Wednesday morning. University Registrar Scott Owczarek said in a statement that the changes are to help gives students flexibility amid the uncertainty this semester so far caused by the pandemic.

“We understand these are difficult times for students and families as they evaluate rapidly changing circumstances during the pandemic,” Owczarek said. “To help reduce some pressure they’re feeling, we’ve provided some flexibility in the timeline for making important decisions about this semester.”

There’s still a chance students will get sent home this semester, but not for at least another week and a half. (Dane County Executive Joe Parisi told News 3 Now Tuesday that it’s too long to wait.)

For students negatively affected by COVID-19 and who choose to completely withdraw from the semester, a full tuition refund will be possible until Friday. The university said it is an extension of an additional week, although the announcement Wednesday only gives students two days to act until the deadline.

UW-Madison said students are encouraged to contact their academic dean’s office to discuss their situation if they are considering withdrawing, or withdrew since Friday.

The university said it already adjusted the deadline for students to drop a course or withdraw from the university without having the course or courses appear on their transcript. It was changed from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11.

The deadline for students to drop a fall term course and receive a 50-percent tuition refund on adjusted tuition remains Sept. 25, according to the release.

An online petition started by a student earlier this week has gained more than 800 signatures as of Wednesday morning asking the university to reimburse a $750 charge to each student for service and amenity fees, since the services they cover have been either halted or are under limited access, students said.

Public Health Madison & Dane County officials said Wednesday that the vast majority of UW-Madison students who have tested positive for COVID-19 have reported that they’ve experienced symptoms during their infections. PHMDC officials said 88.3% of students who have tested positive have reported different levels of sickness.

Students in two dorms are still on mandatory lockdown until Sept. 23 to prevent the spread of the virus, and 22 fraternities and sororities are also under quarantine until at least Sept. 25.

