UW-Madison to remove on-campus mask requirement on March 12

by Kyle Jones

A snowy Bascom Hall at UW-Madison on January 8, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Masks will not be required on the UW-Madison campus beginning March 12, officials said Wednesday.

The announcement comes after the UW System said it will roll back mask mandates at its campuses before spring break, as soon as March 1.

Officials cited falling COVID-19 case rates and high vaccination numbers as reasons for their decision. Dane County announced earlier this week that it will allow its county-wide mask mandate to expire on March 1.

Administrators elected to extend the mandate from March 1 to March 11 to provide consistency throughout midterm exams.

Those who still want to wear a mask are encouraged to do so, and the school will continue to provide masks to students and staff for free.

