UW-Madison to provide second round of emergency relief grants to students

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who are in need of financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be able to apply for a new round of emergency relief grants.

A recently authorized federally-supported relief program, the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERF II), will provide $9.9 million in funding to provide emergency grants to UW-Madison students.

Only students who are eligible for federal student aid will qualify for the emergency relief funding, according to a news release. A spokesperson with the university’s financial aid office said resources are available for students who do not qualify for HEERF II aid.

In March of 2020, the university created an emergency fund for students. Funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allowed university leaders to give grants to thousands of students. Many of the grants were provided within 48-72 hours, according to university officials.

More information about the university’s financial aid programs is available at financialaid.wisc.edu.

