UW-Madison to provide free, rapid COVID-19 tests to area residents

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison will start offering free COVID -19 testing to area residents starting Thursday as part of a new effort by the UW System to help with testing efforts statewide.

UW System officials announced their new surge testing efforts last week.

Officials plan to use Abbott BinaxNOW rapid tests that deliver results in as little as 15 minutes, according to a news release. Tests will be administered by appointment only at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Testing site operating hours are listed on the university’s appointment registration website.

“We have the opportunity to offer expanded testing to the general Madison community in our facilities,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. “Testing is only one part of the solution to slow the spread of this virus; we also need to follow all the health protocols of masking and social distancing. But expanded testing is an important way to identify those who are ill and limit spread.”

According to the release, the site will provide 50 community tests per day with plans to eventually increase to 500 tests per day.

University leaders said they plan to set up a separate testing site for UW students faculty and staff next week.

