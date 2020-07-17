UW-Madison to offer free, campus-wide testing to support campus reopening

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

Viral testing kits are assembled with a swab and viral transport media into a specimen bag. (Photo by Bryce Richter/UW-Madison)

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene are teaming up to provide free COVID-19 testing to the entire UW-Madison campus.

Starting September 2, testing will be free for all students, faculty and staff. Some testing will begin in early August. The release said the goal is to identify cases, isolate and take care of sick individuals and limit the spread of COVID-19 on campus during the re-opening plan.

The full campus plan also includes regular screening of UW Housing residents and employees and surveillance testing among volunteer groups of students and employees from representative areas of campus.

“It was clear we had to set up some on-campus capacity in order to meet the demands that would be made by reopening the campus and bringing back students, staff and faculty,” says campus testing lead Norman Drinkwater, who retired as UW-Madison vice chancellor for research and graduate education last fall and is an emeritus professor of oncology. “The one that we settled on is a partnership between WSLH and WVDL, where WVDL would have the ability to establish the high-complexity testing that was required and would have the oversight of WSLH as a CLIA certified human diagnostics laboratory.”

Multiple testing sites will be set up across campus with a mandatory screening program. The WVDL expects to run more than 6,000 tests per week. Other efforts to keep the UW–Madison campus safe are face coverings in all indoor and some outdoor locations, physical distancing, reduced density in campus spaces and enhanced cleaning protocols.

As of mid-July, WVDL is in the process of procuring and validating the necessary equipment per the standards set forth by CLIA regulations, training staff, hiring new microbiologists, preparing test kits, and preparing to begin testing. The lab is working with the UW Biotechnology Center to scale up and automate testing so it can handle a high volume.

In addition to campus testing, students will be able to contact University Health Services if they need a COVID-19 tests. Students and other members of the campus community can also get free testing at the Alliant Energy Center at least through Aug. 31 and at community sites throughout the city and county.

