UW-Madison to hold spring graduation ceremonies in person at Camp Randall

Only students will be allowed to attend the

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for 2021 graduates.

University officials made the announcement in a video posted online Thursday.

UW-Madison is holding two ceremonies on May 8 at Camp Randall – one for undergraduates, the other for graduate degree candidates. Family, friends and other guests will not be allowed inside the stadium, but can watch the ceremony online.

“We really wanted to find a way to get our students together to safely celebrate the way Badgers are supposed to,” UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in the video.

Participants must wear face coverings, practice physical distancing and show their green Safer Badger badge to participate.

“We can still Jump Around, sing Varsity and throw our caps in the air,” Senior class president Alec Bukowiec said.

Blank said plans could change due to the pandemic, but is hopeful the in-person ceremonies will take place as long as COVID-19 case numbers stay low on and off campus.

The University will release more details about the ceremonies closer to May 8.

After initially postponing the event due to the pandemic, UW-Madison hosted a virtual commencement ceremony last year to honor 2020 graduates.

After a challenging year, we’re excited to offer safe, in-person #UWGrad celebrations for our spring graduates. These graduate-only ceremonies will follow health and safety protocols, with digital opportunities for families and friends to participate.https://t.co/Q2H9noWHaR — UW–Madison (@UWMadison) March 11, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.