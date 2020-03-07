UW-Madison suspends summer study abroad programs due to coronavirus

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced Friday that it is suspending summer study abroad programs in China, Italy and South Korea due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement from the university, a spring break program in Germany was also cancelled.

The statement said approximately 95 students had enrolled in those programs so far.

“The health and safety of UW Madison participants remains our number one priority,” the statement said. “UW Study Abroad, in conjunction with other University of Wisconsin administrators as well as internal and external experts, continues to closely monitor and review developments related to COVID-19 and travel safety as they become known, and will provide updates and further guidance as needed.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments