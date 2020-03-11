UW-Madison suspends in-person lessons citing spread of coronavirus

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison announced Wednesday that the university will be canceling in-person classes in an effort to combat the further spread of COVID-19.

According to the university’s website, UW-Madison will suspend spring semester instruction on March 23 until at least April 10. Officials said a decision on resuming in-person lessons will be made in early April.

Students who live in the residence halls are being asked to take all essential items with them during spring break. Those students are being asked to not return to campus until at least April 10. The university is also asking students to complete their coursework remotely.

According to the university, students who are unable to return to a permanent residence will be allowed to stay in their residence halls.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, the health of the UW–Madison community is our most important priority. UW–Madison will suspend Spring Semester face-to-face instruction effective Monday, March 23. See more information about campus operations: https://t.co/r7VRrPbcE5 — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) March 11, 2020



In addition to in-person class cancellations, university officials are advising against all non-essential travel, including trips scheduled for spring break. Anyone who travels may be required to self-isolate for 14 days depending on the location. Officials said documented cases are growing rapidly both abroad and domestically.

A list of places that require self-quarantine can be found here.

University employees have been directed to continue with their regular work schedules unless otherwise instructed by their supervisors, according to university officials.

All events of more than 50 people are canceled through at least April 10.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to contact their health provider for advice and avoid reporting to work.

UW-Madison officials have also called for the end of instances of slurs and profiling directed toward people wearing masks or people of Asian descent. According to the university’s release, some students have reported encountering racist comments and jokes or social distancing on public transportation, in classes and in groups.

The university’s announcement comes a day after Wisconsin health officials confirmed the third case of the coronavirus in Wisconsin and the second in Dane County.

UW-Milwaukee officials announced Tuesday they would be extending the university’s spring break as the school prepares to shift most of its classes online.

For the university’s full response, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments