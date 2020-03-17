UW-Madison suspends in-person instruction for remainder of spring semester

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison has suspended all in-person instruction for the remainder of the spring semester, according to a news release sent to students and faculty.

University officials are also asking students who may have traveled away from Madison for spring break to consider whether or not they are able to continue the rest of the semester from their permanent residence.

Students who live in the residence halls and cannot return to a permanent address or access online classes away from campus will be allowed to stay in the residence halls, the release said. Limited dining services will be in place for those students.

Essential services including public safety, admissions, financial aid and enrollment for new students, certain research associated with animal care, University Housing, communications and core administrative services will continue to work on campus, while all non-essential personnel will work remotely, the release said.

The university also said that employees who are not able to work due to illness, self-quarantine, childcare needs or can not work remotely will be given up to 80 hours of funding for leave in addition to existing leave policies.

