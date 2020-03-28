UW-Madison students who traveled during spring break test positive for COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Some UW-Madison students who traveled over spring break have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school’s University Health Services.

In a letter shared with students and posted online, UHS’ Interim Medical Director Patrick Kelly said that any students who traveled during spring break, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms, should self-isolate for 14 days.

Any students who traveled during that time should avoid going to work and traveling to a different location, Kelly said.

Kelly said COVID-19 symptoms include fatigue, cough, fever and shortness of breath. Others may experience a sore throat, runny nose, nausea or a headache. Anyone who experiences those symptoms should self-isolate.

According to the letter, any students who experience any symptoms should contact their primary care provider or call UHS at 608-265-5600.

