UW-Madison students set up blood drive in effort to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison students and the American Red Cross are partnering for a blood drive in an effort to help those fighting COVID-19.

The Badgers Give Back Blood Drive, which is scheduled for Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will give UW-Madison students the chance to donate blood at The Nick. Students who have recently recovered from COVID-19 are especially encouraged to donate, but all students who are able to donate are encouraged to do so.

“We’ve had more than 3,000 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on campus to date. It is large and unfortunate number, but I really see this as a chance to make a positive impact during a crazy time,” said Brody Andes, a sophomore at UW-Madison in charge of the blood drive.

Health officials from UW Health said blood from recently recovered COVID-19 patients could help hospitalized patients fight off the virus. When people recover from the coronavirus, their blood contains antibodies that were produced to fight the virus. Experts said the antibodies are found in convalescent plasma which can then be administered to COVID-19 patients in an effort to alleviate symptoms.

“With Wisconsin being such a hotspot right now, much of the plasma from the blood drive will likely stay in the state, helping in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. William Hartman, who runs the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program. “Convalescent plasma is a powerful tool in treating COVID-19 patients, and we are proud of these students for stepping up and helping increase how much of available. The community is saving the community.”

The blood drive will be run by the American Red Cross. Appointments are encouraged and can be made online here.

