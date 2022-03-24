UW-Madison students return from spring break, resume learning without mask mandate

by Samantha Benish

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in two years, students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison can go to class without masks.

The university lifted its mask mandate as of March 12 just as students left campus for spring break. Classes resumed — masking optional — on Monday.

According to university officials, instructors may recommend but not require students to wear masks in instructional settings.

Student Claire Johnson sees some of her peers continuing to wear masks while others have ditched them.

“I think it’s kind of 50-50 whether people are adapting,” she said. “It seems like a natural transition; some people continue to wear masks and some people don’t.”

UW officials said students are navigating the changes at their own comfort levels and encourage people to respect others’ masking decisions. Masks are still required on public transportation and when visiting clinical spaces on campus.

Dane County dropped its mask mandate on March 1.

