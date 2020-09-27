UW-Madison students host virtual fundraiser to improve heart health

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A student group at University of Wisconsin-Madison is holding a virtual fundraiser this year to improve heart health.

Cardiac on Campus usually hosts its Red Tutu Trot this time of year, but they’re finding ways to get creative to still raise month.

“We are of course sad that we can not get together because it’s a great event and we’ve had a great time with the 5K every year,” said co-president Andreas Kyrvasilis, “but on the plus side, it’s giving us the possibility to engage people all over the country. We already have 120 participants from 14 different states signed up, from coast to coast, California to Massachusetts.”

The week-long event begins Sunday.

Participants register online and then run or walk the 5K on their own.

Money raised from the event will help the group continue to offer free CPR training in the Madison area, as well as fund AEDs. The group has put three AEDs in campus dorms and two others on campus already.

