UW-Madison starts early move-in

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison started welcoming students who lived relatively close to drop their belongings off early in an effort to reduce crowds during move in.

Starting Saturday, students living in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois can drop off their stuff in dorms ahead of move in, which is not until the end of August.

The university initiated early drop-off in response to the pandemic and hopes it will make the moving process earlier and safe for families.

Officials expect nearly 400 students to take advantage of early drop off through Tuesday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments