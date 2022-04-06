UW-Madison stakeholders meet with federal lawmakers to talk about funding, policy initiatives

WASHINGTON — A delegation from the University of Wisconsin-Madison paid a visit to the nation’s capital on Wednesday to talk about the impact of federal funding on the university and its programs.

Alumni, faculty members and students took part in the annual UW-Madison Day in Washington, D.C., meeting with agencies and lawmakers to talk about funding and policy initiatives.

In a live stream, Derek Kindle, the university’s acting director of student aid, explained why federal money is so important.

“We do a half a billion dollars a year, and $180 million of that comes from federal resources,” he said.

More than half of students who attend the university leave without student debt, he added, thanks in part to federal grants.

