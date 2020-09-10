UW-Madison shifting to 2 weeks of online classes, to quarantine 2 residence halls

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison will switch to virtual learning for the next two weeks as a result of rising coronavirus numbers on campus, according to a news release.

The university said the Sellery and Witte residence halls will also be quarantined.

Word has reached students, who have reacted to the news by running to dining halls and grocery stores to stock up on supplies.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

