UW-Madison shifting to 2 weeks of online classes, to quarantine 2 residence halls

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison will switch to virtual learning for the next two weeks as a result of rising coronavirus numbers on campus, according to a news release.

The university said the Sellery and Witte residence halls will also be quarantined.

Word has reached students, who have reacted to the news by running to dining halls and grocery stores to stock up on supplies.

I’m outside Witte Hall right now where students living in the dorm say they have heard from their RAs that they will he put on lockdown for the next two weeks. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/6AAWLbCjPJ — Stephen Cohn (@stephen__cohn) September 10, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

