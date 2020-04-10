UW-Madison School of Pharmacy team making hand sanitizer for UW-Health patients, workers

Associate Research Specialist Nay Win (left) labels bottles while Marshall Padilla, a graduate student and project assistant, fills them. Photo credit: UW–Madison School of Pharmacy

MADISON, Wis. — A team at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Pharmacy is producing hand sanitizer for UW-Health patients and workers.

According to the news release, the Zeeh Pharmaceutical Experiment Station began production March 20, and they were able to make 100 gallons of hand sanitizer in under a week.

Their goal is to make roughly 10 batches a day at 10 liters per batch.

“During this pandemic, we’re proud to do our part in helping protect health care workers who are on the front lines of this public health crisis,” says Steven Swanson, dean of the School of Pharmacy. “The expertise of our Zeeh Station is especially valuable, and the team moved quickly to convert operations to compound hand sanitizer while maintaining safety in the lab.”

The sanitizer is made using alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerin and water.

Health officials said the team’s sanitizer is more of a solution rather than gel, as the station is producing sanitizer with a higher alcohol content.

