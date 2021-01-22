UW-Madison says 1,800 members of campus community qualify in next round of vaccines

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — With people over the age of 65 becoming eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week, UW-Madison says it’s notified about 1,800 members of their campus community to make appointments.

The university says people who qualify may also seek the vaccine and schedule an appointment through their own healthcare provider if they don’t wish to get the vaccine through the university.

University Health Services was approved as a vaccinator on December 30th and began vaccinating people who qualified under Phase 1a of Wisconsin’s vaccination plan on January 5th. That included people who direct contact with COVID-19 patients or with the virus, like researchers studying the virus or employees testing COVID-19 samples.

The university says it also recently started vaccinating members of the UW Police Department as Phase 1b of the vaccination process.

Like most health providers and vaccinators, UW-Madison is reminding people their vaccination efforts depend on how available the vaccine is, as well as state and federal guidance.

The university says they will contact anyone else who is eligible to schedule a vaccine once final guidance is issued on who else will be included in Phase 1b and other phases of the vaccination process.

