UW-Madison returning to some in-person classes starting Saturday

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison will return to some in-person classes starting Saturday, Sept. 26.

According to an email sent to students Wednesday morning, some courses will resume in-person or hybrid learning Saturday. The email said students enrolled in those courses will be contacted by their instructors no later than Friday.

Other courses, departments and instructors will determine how to incorporate in-person activities, according to the email. Students in those courses will hear from their instructors about modified course plans no later than Friday, Oct. 2. Unless students hear otherwise, courses will continue remotely.

UW-Madison moved to an all-virtual model Wednesday, Sept. 9. That plan was scheduled to run through Sept. 25.

“Thank you for your flexibility, support and renewed attention to public health requirements during these last two weeks as we paused in-person instruction and asked students to restrict their movements due to the number of UW-Madison students testing positive for COVID-19,” said Chancellor Rebecca Blank in the email. “I know it has not been easy, particularly for those who have had to quarantine or isolate, but these difficult actions were essential to control the spread of COVID-19 on campus and in our community.”

The email said the university has expanded testing capacity and reduced turnaround time. They also said they are working to reduce the concentration of students in the residence halls, encouraging voluntary departures, and allowing more students to move into single rooms. The university also said it will continue to hold students accountable for not following guidelines, including emergency suspension.

“If we see another uptick in positive cases,” Blank said, “I will not hesitate to take additional actions to limit the spread of the virus.”

UW-Madison lifted the quarantine after two weeks in two residence halls Wednesday morning.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi recommended on Sunday that the university continue its remote model amid a rise in coronavirus cases. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers extended the state’s mask mandate Tuesday to Nov. 21 after several campus coronavirus outbreaks.

