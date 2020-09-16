UW-Madison reports 1 student hospitalized with COVID-19

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Madison student has been hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, the university announced Wednesday.

In response to the news, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank stressed the importance of following public health guidelines regardless of one’s age.

“This should serve as a reminder to all of our students that COVID-19 can have serious complications no matter what age you are,” Blank said in a statement. “It’s incredibly important for everyone to follow the public health guidelines.”

According to UW-Madison’s COVID-19 dashboard, students and staff who test positive are not required to disclose whether they have been hospitalized or to provide updates on their condition. As such, the dashboard will be updated with any reports of hospitalizations that become available.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.