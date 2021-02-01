UW-Madison ranks 8th in national research rankings for public, private universities

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has once again been ranked as one of the nation’s top universities for research.

A news release Monday said the National Science Foundation has released its Higher Education Research and Development Survey data for the 2019 fiscal year.

UW-Madison ranked eighth place in the national research rankings for both public and private universities, the same ranking as the last survey covering the 2018 fiscal year. UW ranked sixth among public universities, which was also the same ranking as in fiscal year 2018.

“UW–Madison is committed to sustaining its position as an innovation leader, as is evident by our investment in growing our faculty and launching new research initiatives to seed projects so they are more competitive for extramural funding,” said Steve Ackerman, vice chancellor for research and graduate education. “I’m especially proud that our campus research community provides a backbone to the Wisconsin Idea in areas such as timely and critical public health response. This is demonstrated by the university’s research related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also through our efforts to engage in fundamental research to ensure significant continuing advances in the arts, education, STEM and the social sciences.”

One of the ways the HERD data measures academic research activity for the survey is through expenditures, in which UW-Madison saw an annual increase in 2019. The university had nearly $1.3 billion in annual expenditures, an increase of almost $92 million from the previous fiscal year. Roughly half of that amount came from federal awards.

