UW-Madison professor talks about new book on journalism after Trump presidency

Sue Robinson, a professor at UW-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication, joins Live at Four to talk about her new book News after Trump: Journalism’s Crisis of Relevance in a Changed Media Culture.

