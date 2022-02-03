UW-Madison professor discusses impact of upcoming Center for Black Excellence and Culture

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is planning multiple ways to honor and celebrate Madison’s Black history.

In December, the center launched a $36 million capital campaign to fund the facility, which is set to open in 2023. Millions of dollars have already been raised toward that goal.

Christy Clark-Pujara, a tenured professor in the UW-Madison Department of Afro-American Studies, said the center can do a great job attracting Black professionals to the city and keeping those who are already here.

“It can be a place where Black excellence is normalized and not seen as an exception,” she said. “I can’t overstate how important that is for someone like myself who is raising children here.”

Clark-Pujara is working on a book looking at African American history in what becomes Wisconsin from the 1720s to the Civil War.

